Child under the age of 10 dies from COVID-19 in the Richmond/Henrico area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A child between the ages of 0-9 has died from COVID-19 in either the City of Richmond or Henrico County. The Virginia Department of Health data will be updated to list the child’s death tomorrow.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts shared a release announcing the child’s death but said no other details were available.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of RHHD. “We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time.”

Two children have now died of COVID-19 in the health district and 10 children total have died statewide.