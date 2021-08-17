Children’s hospital in Hampton Roads reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters health system in Hampton Roads is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in local children.

A CHKD representative said the hospital saw an increase of children testing positive for COVID-19 this summer.

Back in January, CHKD saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,216 which steadily fell to 125 in June, the lowest number of cases this year.

The metrics went up quickly the last two months with CHKD seeing 228 cases in July and 368 on August 10.

The spokesperson said the “vast majority” of the children who have tested positive for COVID-19 did not need to be hospitalized. Although CHKD is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, they are not quite at the level of hospitalizations in January and February of this year.

The spokesperson says CHKD expects to have more hospitalizations in September as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

There has also been an increase in other respiratory viruses, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which is commonly seen in the winter months. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC. Most people who contract RSV recover in a week or two, however it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

The way to tell the difference between RSV and COVID is through a nasal swab test. To prevent the virus, practice frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough, social distancing, wearing masks and keeping children home from camp, class or daycare, if they’re not well.