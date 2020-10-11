‘Church is a lifeline’: Speaking Spirit Ministries follows firm COVID-19 guidelines for a return to worship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sounds of gospel and praise have been sorely missed by many members of church communities across Central Virginia.

As more churches steadily allow for in-person indoor services under Phase Three guidelines set back in June, precautions have to be firm to keep the number of coronavirus cases from rising.

Speaking Spirit Ministries opened back up eight weeks ago for in-person service after spending four months developing policies to put in place to keep their congregation safe.

The church staff has created a COVID response team consisting of three doctors and a group of volunteers that each hold a position in the church service to keep things running smoothly.

And they weren’t kidding — the entire path to get inside the building is contactless. They have one person to open the door, one to check if people have filled out the online health screening, one to check temperature, one to remind people to sanitize, an attendant for each restroom, a person to usher guests to their seats, and much more.

Temperature checks are held for every person that walks into the building

Victoria Harvey is a coordinator on the COVID team at the church, and says that guests are aware of the guidelines in place before they arrive at the facility.

“A lot of this happens before they even come on the property,” Harvey said. “Once they complete the online form, they get a pre-screening health questionnaire to fill out before they can enter.”

They then rotate throughout the entire building to keep the pathway one-directional. This helps maintain distance and ensure that nobody has to come in contact with another person.

Some churches in the area are beginning to open again for in-person services at limited capacity.



Speaking Spirit Ministries has precautions in place from pre-screenings and temp checks to guests not being allowed to touch doors and one path through the building. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4B7B4M6AJP — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) October 11, 2020

Inside of the theater-turned-worship-area, guests are spaced apart by blue tape markers on every other row to maintain distance.

The ministry is currently operating out of Victory Theater & Event Center off of Midlothian Turnpike to accommodate for the space.

Senior Pastor of Speaking Spirit Ministries Frederick Wyatt III says that they have been abiding by the 50% rule — but actually are staying underneath COVID guidelines because, “this particular auditorium sits over 350, but we are only allowing 50 people.”

“We’ve been going for the last eight weeks since we’ve returned. We have seen absolutely zero cases of COVID,” Pastor Wyatt said. “Opening wasn’t in consideration for me until I felt that I could keep the people safe. Opening wasn’t in consideration for me until I felt that I could keep the people safe.”

He says that getting people back in the building was important but he wanted to make sure that all the safety boxes were checked. Wyatt says that mental health issues due to isolation from the pandemic can be fixed for some by having church service available to them.

“We want the people to come back because this is a lifeline. It’s almost like having a doctor or having a dentist. Church is a lifeline for people.” Pastor Frederick Wyatt III

If the church were to have a COVID case, Pastor Wyatt said they would close if necessary. The pre-screening process doubles as a means to provide contact tracing and find out who had came in contact with the person who tested positive.

Other Richmond-area churches are steadily opening back up, with Richmond’s First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue plans to hold their first in-person service on October 18.

LATEST HEADLINES: