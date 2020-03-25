City of Charlottesville urges Gov. Northam to issue “stay-at-home” order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker is asking Governor Ralph Northam to issue a “stay-at-home” order similar to what New York and California have passed. Walker sent the Governor a letter requesting the change Tuesday.

“Virginia must take action now to halt the spread of COVID-19 before it results in further illness and death within the Commonwealth,” Walker said. “The Council does not believe that this Executive Order’s social distancing measures are sufficient to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia.”

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter sent a separate letter to Governor Northam requesting a stay-at-home order.

“This is a public health emergency, and we urge you to act immediately to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our fellow Virginians,” Brackney and Baxter said.

Governor Northam did impose restrictions on businesses that took effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

You can read both letters here.