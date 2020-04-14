Fort Lee civilian employee died from suspected COVID-19 complications

A civilian employee assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee died today from suspected complications from COVID-19, according to a press release from the Fort Lee Public Affairs Office. The employee worked in the Kenner Army Health Clinic and died at a local hospital.

According to the press release, the employee had been self-quarantined at home since Thursday, Mar. 26, after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The employee tested positive on Saturday, Apr. 4, and entered the hospital on Monday, Apr. 6.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our deceased team member during this incredibly difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Lee senior commander, in the press release.

The deceased employee has not been identified.

Fort Lee is located in Prince George County, Virginia, and is home to the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Support Command.