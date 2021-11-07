Clinics taking place in local school systems to get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local school districts are offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11.

Hanover County Public Schools will be offering three events over the next couple of weeks. The first will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m. A parent or legal guardian must complete a permission form and make an appointment.

Meanwhile Hopewell Public Schools is offering an event on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Hopewell High School from 5-7 p.m.

You can bring a signed consent form or register online for that event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events