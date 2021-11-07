Clinics taking place in local school systems to get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local school districts are offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11.

Hanover County Public Schools will be offering three events over the next couple of weeks. The first will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m. A parent or legal guardian must complete a permission form and make an appointment.

Meanwhile Hopewell Public Schools is offering an event on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Hopewell High School from 5-7 p.m.

You can bring a signed consent form or register online for that event.