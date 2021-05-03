Close to one-third of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This morning the United States reached a crucial point in the battle against the coronavirus, where in the race to vaccinate – demand is not keeping up with the supply.

This, as daily vaccinations are down 22% from just three weeks ago with just 1/3 of Americans fully vaccinated.

Health officials are trying to push the process along using a variety of techniques to combat hesitancy, like microtargeting to help reach individuals in key places like churches, convenience stores and even a poultry plant.

“We’re setting up trust in a healthcare system, which many of these individuals lost a long time ago,” said family physician Dr. Karen Smith.

While officials are worried about the possibility of a widespread surplus of vaccines across the country, there is some positive news coming from the FDA.

They say they’ll grant emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The announcement could come as early as this week.