Community vaccine clinic happening in Richmond on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is hosting another community vaccine clinic on Wednesday at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School.

The event, which is part of a series of events scheduled throughout this week, is free and open to the public from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

First and second dose COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available along with boosters and the Pfizer dose for children.

Appointments for the event are not necessary, but you can register online ahead of time if you feel so compelled.