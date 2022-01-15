Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents.

In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the last 24 hours, with data tracked from Jan 13. to Jan. 14. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, the state has also recorded a 35.8% 7-day positivity rate.

The District’s reported data for January 12, 2022, includes 1,525 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the District’s overall confirmed positive case total to 120,327. In neighboring Maryland, the total number of cases has increased from 871,936 to 881,922, recording 9,986 new cases in a 24-hour period, according to the state COVID dashboard data. Despite new masks and testing sites opening across the state, the 7-day positivity rate still stands at 24.77 percent.

Closeby in West Virginia, the Mountain State has reported over 5,000 new cases, standing at a total of 5,061, and a total positive case recording of 377,735. The daily percent positivity in the Mountain State has slightly decreased from 19.51% to 19.12% according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID dashboard.

West Virginia COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh told WDVM that the omicron variant can reinfect fully vaccinated and infected people, which is what happened to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. While he highlighted the importance of getting a COVID vaccine and a booster if eligible, he also stressed other mitigation tactics that should be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

“So the more people can identify if they do have COVID and stay away from others reduce that spread, reduce the rate of new pace, increase the surge, it will not only protect our communities and our vulnerable people,” Dr. Marsh told WDVM. “But importantly, it will protect our hospitals, which will enable all of us to be safer every day.”

Dr. Marsh also highlighted the options available to people infected with the virus. He explained that in the Mountain State, monoclonal antibody therapy is an option for people, like Gov. Justice, who have tested positive and qualify for the treatment. He also highlighted the recently approved oral antiviral pill which is now available to people.

However, these treatments must be prescribed by a health provider and patients who believe they may be a candidate should contact their health provider.