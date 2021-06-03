Cool Cube Crews bring a chill new way to get vaccinated

Torrance firefighter Trevor Borello carries a cooler containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate two sisters who have muscular dystrophy, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Torrance, Calif. Teamed up with the Torrance Fire Department, Torrance Memorial Medical Center started inoculating people at home in March, identifying people through a city hotline, county health department, senior centers and doctor’s offices, said Mei Tsai, the pharmacist who coordinates the program. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are making it easier for residents to get vaccinated by offering what they call “Cool Cube Crews.”

Cool Cube Crews launched June 3 and consist of a small team of people that will bring a portable freezer with vaccines to events all across Richmond and the Henrico region throughout the summer as a way to continue getting residents to lift up their sleeves and get the shot.

According to RHHD, these are places community members could expect to see Cool Cube Crews this summer:

Breweries

Block parties

Churches

Community events

If anyone is interested in having a Cool Cube Crew come to their business or hangout spot this summer can register on the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) website.

VDH reported as of Thursday, 55.2% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 44.9% of Virginians fully vaccinated.

VDH says 32,915 doses of the vaccine per day are going into Virginian’s arms.

The state health department reported 258 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Virginia’s positivity rate is 2.5%.