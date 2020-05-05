Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing at Henrico apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 5, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 19,492 cases of COVID-19 — 18,640 confirmed and 852 probable — Monday. More than 122,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

At this time, 684 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19 and 2,700 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 2,547 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COVID-19 testing event at Henrico apartment complex

There will be coronavirus testing at the Nottingham Green Apartments this morning.

According to the Henrico Health District, testing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the apartment complex’s pool house, located at 9302 Gallant Drive.

If you would like to get tested, make an appointment by calling the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extends closure of non-essential businesses until May 15

Governor Northam announced Monday that he will extend his Executive Order 53 — banning gatherings of 10 people or more and closing some non-essential businesses — until May 15. The state will then enter ‘Phase 1’ of his reopening plan.

The Northam Administration is extending in order to look at Virginia’s coronavirus data and see if easing restrictions is a safe move.

This is what ‘Phase 1’ will look like:

The ‘stay at home’ order becomes a ‘safer at home’ advisory

Vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place

No social gatherings of more than 10

Teleworking is encouraged but some can return to the workplace

Face coverings recommending in public

Eased limitations on businesses and faith communities

There are three phases to Virginia’s reopening. The governor said each phase could last between 2-4 weeks or longer which means Phase 3 could be at least 10-12 weeks away.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 13 1 Chesterfield County 557 24 City of Colonial Heights 54 5 City of Hopewell 25 0 City of Petersburg 33 2 City of Richmond 364 15 Goochland County 78 4 Hanover County 132 12 Henrico County 898 102 New Kent County 23 1 Powhatan County 14 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

