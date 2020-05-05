Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing at Henrico apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 5, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 19,492 cases of COVID-19 — 18,640 confirmed and 852 probable — Monday. More than 122,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus.
At this time, 684 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19 and 2,700 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 2,547 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
COVID-19 testing event at Henrico apartment complex
There will be coronavirus testing at the Nottingham Green Apartments this morning.
According to the Henrico Health District, testing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the apartment complex’s pool house, located at 9302 Gallant Drive.
If you would like to get tested, make an appointment by calling the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extends closure of non-essential businesses until May 15
Governor Northam announced Monday that he will extend his Executive Order 53 — banning gatherings of 10 people or more and closing some non-essential businesses — until May 15. The state will then enter ‘Phase 1’ of his reopening plan.
The Northam Administration is extending in order to look at Virginia’s coronavirus data and see if easing restrictions is a safe move.
This is what ‘Phase 1’ will look like:
- The ‘stay at home’ order becomes a ‘safer at home’ advisory
- Vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place
- No social gatherings of more than 10
- Teleworking is encouraged but some can return to the workplace
- Face coverings recommending in public
- Eased limitations on businesses and faith communities
There are three phases to Virginia’s reopening. The governor said each phase could last between 2-4 weeks or longer which means Phase 3 could be at least 10-12 weeks away.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|13
|1
|Chesterfield County
|557
|24
|City of Colonial Heights
|54
|5
|City of Hopewell
|25
|0
|City of Petersburg
|33
|2
|City of Richmond
|364
|15
|Goochland County
|78
|4
|Hanover County
|132
|12
|Henrico County
|898
|102
|New Kent County
|23
|1
|Powhatan County
|14
|0
