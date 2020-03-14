1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Goochland County Public Schools Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Hope Baptist Church Science Museum of Virginia Sussex County Public Schools Union Hope Baptist Church

Coronavirus cancels special events, films at Byrd Theatre

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Byrd Theatre will close temporarily in response to COVID-19.

Out of deep care and concern for our dedicated staff and our wonderful Byrd community, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all films and special events effective Saturday, March 14th 8am”

The Byrd Theatre

The theatre said they have no known cases of Coronavirus associated with The Byrd. This is a precautionary measure.

If you already purchased a ticket, it will be refunded. The Byrd is also accepting financial donations during this time.

“Public support is especially appreciated during this time and will help the Byrd to reopen with minimal disruption as soon as it is acceptable to do so,” The Byrd said in a release. \

Check out a full list of closings due to virus concerns, here.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events