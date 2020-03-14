Coronavirus cancels special events, films at Byrd Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Byrd Theatre will close temporarily in response to COVID-19.

Out of deep care and concern for our dedicated staff and our wonderful Byrd community, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all films and special events effective Saturday, March 14th 8am” The Byrd Theatre

The theatre said they have no known cases of Coronavirus associated with The Byrd. This is a precautionary measure.

If you already purchased a ticket, it will be refunded. The Byrd is also accepting financial donations during this time.

“Public support is especially appreciated during this time and will help the Byrd to reopen with minimal disruption as soon as it is acceptable to do so,” The Byrd said in a release. \

