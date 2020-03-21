Coronavirus case confirmed in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Southside Health District announced today its first COVID-19 case in the district Friday, March 20.

The resident of Mecklenburg County is a male in his 50’s who had contact with a person in another part of Virginia who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The individual is isolated at home and monitoring his health.

“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and health care providers continue to work together to identify COVID-19 cases in the community and across the Commonwealth,” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “The health district is investigating this case and will identify and reach out to any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

On Friday, March 20, Gov. Ralph Northam held his daily press conference Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. to update Virginians on the pandemic in the Commonwealth.

The VDH announced there are 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 35 tests being processed Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health said they expect the cases to continue to rise and will update the numbers at noon each day and Northam will be holding a press conference daily to keep Virginians updated.

On Friday, Gov. Northam asked all restaurants and fitness centers to abide by the 10 people limit he put in place earlier this week. He also asked police to enforce the ban. He also announced restaurants would be able to sell beer and wine for takeout and delivery.

The VDH and Northam said it is up to everyone to social distance to keep this virus from spreading and asked people to stay home if they feel sick or even if they are able to just stay home.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid non-essential travel

Keep up with coronavirus news online here.

LATEST HEADLINES: