Coronavirus cases spike at Sunrise at Bon Air assisted living facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During the first spike of the coronavirus pandemic, local assisted living facility Sunrise at Bon Air experienced no positive infections. But now, cases are climbing.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) tells 8News that officials were notified by the facility of an outbreak at Sunrise at Bon Air on November 4.

Based in McLean, Sunrise Senior Living is the parent company of Sunrise at Bon Air. The Chesterfield location is on Cranbeck Road.

As of Tuesday, VDH reports there are 16 cases and no deaths at Sunrise Bon Air. VDH is not aware of any previous coronavirus outbreaks at the facility.

“We remain vigilant in our effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 within our community,” Sunrise at Bon Air said in a statement to 8News. “Our residents are self-quarantining and meals are being delivered to their suites at this time. Team members who have tested positive will quarantine in their homes.”

Sunrise at Bon Air is owned by parent company Sunrise Senior Living. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

According to the assisted living facility’s website, trained staff are available to residents 24 hours a day. Both residents and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We continue to work closely with the Richmond Health Department and VDH,” the Sunrise team said. “COVID-19 testing is being conducted weekly and will continue for all residents and team members until we experience 14 consecutive days with no new positive tests.”

Sunrise at Bon Air tells 8News that all residents are receiving regular temperature and symptom checks.

“Team members are screened at the beginning of each shift regarding travel history, symptoms of COVID-19 and potential exposure to the virus,” Sunrise said. “We are all committed to fighting this virus and promoting the health and safety of our community.”

As of today, the VDH reports the following cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the Richmond area: