Coronavirus Concerns: ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will tape without audience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Future episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!’ will go without an audience, to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus according to TMZ.
The main concerns are said to surround the health of the hosts, and the audience members who may be more vulnerable to the virus.
The audience is also usually made up of people coming from out of town and traveling by plane as well.
At this point, it is not clear how long the change will last.
Click here to read TMZ’s full report.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police actively looking for answers in Richmond shooting
- VDH confirms fourth, fifth coronavirus cases in Virginia
- A first: Hamilton, Florida State ACC’s top team
- Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
- New bill encourages Americans to donate food to help more needy people