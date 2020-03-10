Coronavirus Concerns: ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will tape without audience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Future episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!’ will go without an audience, to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus according to TMZ.

The main concerns are said to surround the health of the hosts, and the audience members who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

The audience is also usually made up of people coming from out of town and traveling by plane as well.

At this point, it is not clear how long the change will last.

Click here to read TMZ’s full report.

