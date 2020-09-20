Coronavirus death toll at Deerfield Correctional Center rises

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Another inmate at the the Deerfield Correctional Center has passed away due to COVID-19. This brings the death toll at the facility to 9 which is over double any of the other state correctional facilities.

Data from the Virginia Department of Corrections shows there are 465 offenders on-site with COVID-19 and 21 hospitalized due to the virus.

8News previously reported 8 deaths, nearly 300 offender positive cases and 19 active employee cases on Sept. 17. An announcement sent out by the VADOC on Sept. 12 said Deerfield has an average daily prison population of 925 inmates.

Family members and inmates told 8News there is no social distancing and those who are sick are not being checked on and waiting days for medication to relieve symptoms.

