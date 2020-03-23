RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are 254 coronavirus cases in Virginia with six deaths, state health officials reported Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update on Virginia’s plans for K-12 schools during the state’s daily briefing on the coronavirus. The governor ordered all schools to be closed until at least March 27
Latest COVID-19 updates
- VDH: Peninsula Health District reports three additional coronavirus deaths in Virginia
- ‘I’m still a little shaky’: Friends rally to bring Mechanicsville 18-year-old a birthday like no other
- Vote on economic stimulus fails after Democrats warn of ‘serious issues’ with bill
- Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 20
Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
For more coronavirus coverage, click here.