RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are 254 coronavirus cases in Virginia with six deaths, state health officials reported Monday.

Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update on Virginia’s plans for K-12 schools during the state’s daily briefing on the coronavirus. The governor ordered all schools to be closed until at least March 27

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

