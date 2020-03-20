Coronavirus Latest: 7 COVID-19 cases in Henrico, 6 in Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, confirmed that there are seven COVID-19 cases in Henrico County and six in the City of Richmond.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond/Henrico Health Districts on people gathering at Belle Isle. "I wouldn't say to not go outside but let's do it safely. Where people are congregating in groups and not spacing out that's concerning." @8NEWS — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) March 20, 2020

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.