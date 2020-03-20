Coronavirus Latest: 7 COVID-19 cases in Henrico, 6 in Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, confirmed that there are seven COVID-19 cases in Henrico County and six in the City of Richmond.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
by: Dean MirshahiPosted: / Updated:
HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, confirmed that there are seven COVID-19 cases in Henrico County and six in the City of Richmond.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.