Coronavirus latest: Northam places new restrictions on Virginia businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on Virginia’s response to coronavirus.

At this time, there are 254 cases of coronavirus in Virginia. State officials reported on Monday that seven people have died from the virus. Gov. Northam is excepted to provide an update on COVID-19 during his daily press briefing at 2 p.m.

Virginia governor forcing certain non-essential businesses to close

Gov. Ralph Northam announced new restrictions on Virginia businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday all non-essential recreation and entertainment centers like theatres, museums, gyms, barber shops and bowling alleys must close.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

