Coronavirus latest: Virginia State Capitol to remain closed until end of March as cases climb to 51

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that there are 51 confirmed coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, with two in Chesterfield County.

Several closures have already been announced as the commonwealth — and country — works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Virginia State Capitol and the Pocahontas Building, the state government building, will be closed until the end of March, a person briefed on the matter told 8News on Monday.

Latest coronavirus updates:

The uptick in cases comes after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Fox News that the United States is “at a critical inflection point” and that “when you look at the projections, there’s every chance that we could be Italy.”

Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of more than 100 people over the weekend and ordered all Virginia schools to be closed for at least two weeks on Friday. Local governments offices, courts and facilities were closed for the day.

Sentara announced three COVID-19 drive-thru screening locations in Virginia — Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Williamsburg — that will begin to see people starting Monday at 1 p.m.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

