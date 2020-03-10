Coronavirus outbreak forces VCU to make changes to overseas programs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU is closing its Qatar campus because of the Coronavirus, the school announced Thursday.

Qatar’s government has closed all schools and universities as a precaution. All VCU Qatar classes are being moved online.

Additionally, VCU has canceled all spring break study abroad programs, alternative spring break trips and service-learning programs overseas.

The school is warning all students and staff to beware of email scams related to the Coronavirus. The scams appear to be from the CDC, but are actually phishing attempts.

You can learn more about VCU’s response to the outbreak here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events