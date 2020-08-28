Coronavirus update: 1,013 new cases statewide; Cases at VCU surpass 100

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Virginia for Friday, August 28.
The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 117,592. The death toll continues to increase, the total deaths are now at 2,550.
The state’s positivity is slowly starting to increase. Yesterday the rate was at 6.5 percent. Today it is 6.8 percent.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 28, the college has reported:
108 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
69 students are in isolation on campus
100 students are in quarantine on campus
As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:
9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
Local cases of COVID-19
- Charles City County: 66 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,974 cases, 82 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 219 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 338 cases, 4 deaths
- City of Richmond: 3,795 cases, 47 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 281 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 214 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 768 cases, 34 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,510 cases, 193 deaths
- New Kent County: 147 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 185 cases, 4 deaths