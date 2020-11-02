Coronavirus update: 1,026 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of more than 1,000 new reported cases of COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 183,418 people have coronavirus — 169,512 confirmed and 13,906 probable. VDH reports there have been 3,658 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which rose slightly to 5.8 percent.
Most cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are seen in people ages 20-29, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 30, the college has reported:
- 10 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 19 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 30, here is what the college has reported:
- 35 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.1%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 29 shows that:
- 13 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,594 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local cases of COVID-19
Henrico County had the largest increase in our area with 43, newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 105 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,320 cases, 120 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 320 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 530 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,499 cases, 78 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 540 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 340 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,736 cases, 44 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,569 cases, 240 deaths
- New Kent County: 302 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 324 cases, 5 deaths