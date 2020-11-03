Coronavirus update: 1,261 new cases of COVID-19 reported on election day

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo two voters fill out ballots during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. A surge in coronavirus cases is hitting key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day, raising concerns that voting could be thrown into chaos despite months of preparation and planning by election officials and voters. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of more than 1,200 new reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 184,679 people have coronavirus — 170,577 confirmed and 14,102 probable. VDH reports there have been 3,666 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which dropped slightly to 5.7 percent.

Most cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are seen in people ages 20-29, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 2, the college has reported:

10 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

9 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:

37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:

14 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,601 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Local cases of COVID-19

Henrico County had the largest number of new cases of the coronavirus reported in central Virginia with 50. Colonial Heights reported one less case of COVID-19 than yesterday.