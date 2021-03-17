Coronavirus update: 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, March 17:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,327 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 598,468.

The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total deaths is now 10,154. The state’s positivity rate is 5.4%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,316 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,077 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 234 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

*At the time this article was published, the vaccine data for March 17 had not been updated.

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 15.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21.1%.

A total of 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 16, the college has reported:

42 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 15, here is what the college has reported:

1 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

16,395 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia