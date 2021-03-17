Coronavirus update: 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, March 17:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,327 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 598,468.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total deaths is now 10,154. The state’s positivity rate is 5.4%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,316 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,077 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 234 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
*At the time this article was published, the vaccine data for March 17 had not been updated.
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 15.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21.1%.
A total of 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 16, the college has reported:
- 42 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student is in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 15, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 16,395 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 424 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,569 cases, 381 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,452 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,231 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,384 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,269 cases, 234 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,891 cases, 40 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,263 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,959 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,251 cases, 566 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,306 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,715 cases, 10 deaths