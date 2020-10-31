Coronavirus update: 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Halloween, Virginia saw an increase of more 1,551 new reported cases of COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 181,190people have coronavirus — 167,703 confirmed and 13,487 probable. All week Virginia has seen a daily case count increase.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which is at 5.4 percent for the second day in a row.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 29, the college has reported:
- 8 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 16 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 28, here is what the college has reported:
- 35 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 13 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,594 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local cases of COVID-19
Chesterfield County had the largest increase in our area with 62 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Every locality below reported at least one new case of the coronavirus.
- Charles City County: 103 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,274 cases, 120 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 316 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 529 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,415 cases, 77 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 540 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 335 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,705 cases, 44 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,472 cases, 240 deaths
- New Kent County: 301 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 321 cases, 5 deaths