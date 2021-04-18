Coronavirus update: VDH reports over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19

A Northwell Health nurse inoculates Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Many of the construction workers working at the USB Arena will be vaccinated at the Belmont Park pop up vaccination site. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 18:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 77,894 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.2 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 18, 24.6% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Upcoming vaccine clinics in Dinwiddie County will administer Pfizer, Moderna instead of J&J

However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,305 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 646,133 COVID-19 cases and 10,581 deaths.

As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,056 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 252 of those patients in the ICU. There are 139 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 testing events

Thursday, April 22: East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Avenue. 2 to 4 p.m.

US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots Homeless in US finally getting their shot at COVID-19 vaccine

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia