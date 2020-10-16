Coronavirus Update: 20 new deaths reported, 1,000 currently hospitalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The total number of cases in the Commonwealth rose by 1,183 since yesterday, making the total 164,124.

Deaths reported since yesterday reached well above average today. There have been 20 new deaths reported, the 7-day moving average is 9.1. Overall deaths reported in Virginia have been decreasing since they peaked in mid-September.

A total of 11,780 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 1,002 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, 104 of those people are on a ventilator. In the Central Region, hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent. Today there are 227 COVID-19 hospital patients in the region.

In Virginia, COVID-19 cases are most common in the 20-29 age group with 34,045 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The next most afflicted age group is 30-39 with 27,861 cases.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 15, the college has reported:

23 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 14, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 15 shows that:

41 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,533 people have recovered from the virus since July.

