Coronavirus Update: 20 new deaths reported, 1,000 currently hospitalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The total number of cases in the Commonwealth rose by 1,183 since yesterday, making the total 164,124.
Deaths reported since yesterday reached well above average today. There have been 20 new deaths reported, the 7-day moving average is 9.1. Overall deaths reported in Virginia have been decreasing since they peaked in mid-September.
A total of 11,780 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 1,002 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, 104 of those people are on a ventilator. In the Central Region, hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent. Today there are 227 COVID-19 hospital patients in the region.
In Virginia, COVID-19 cases are most common in the 20-29 age group with 34,045 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The next most afflicted age group is 30-39 with 27,861 cases.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 15, the college has reported:
- 23 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 5 students are in isolation on campus.
- 15 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 14, here is what the college has reported:
- 25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%
- 0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 15 shows that:
- 41 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,533 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Charles City County: 91 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,546 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 278 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 465 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,003 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 462 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 306 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,495 cases, 40 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,881 cases, 222 deaths
- New Kent County: 257 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 269 cases, 5 deaths