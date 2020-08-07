Coronavirus update: 2,000 new cases reported, free testing today

Jose Vatres (R) holds his son Aidin who reacts as nurse practitioner Alexander Panis (L) takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. – St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is providing COVID-19 testing sites in African-American and Latino communities which have been neglected in terms of testing as compared to wealthier areas of Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest COVID-19 data gathered from the Virginia Department of Health:

Today, the VDH reported the highest single day surge in cases reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Yesterday’s case count of 95,867 rose to 97,882 today. This is the first day more than 2,000 cases have been reported in Virginia. Previously the most cases in one day was 1,615 reported on May 26.

This week started off relatively high with two days of cases over 1,000 and then dropped to around 800 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday. The 7-day moving average is currently 1,142.

The VDH sent out a press release stating that today’s significant increase is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week.

According to the release, “this figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well as the regular numbers for Friday.”

There have been 18 new deaths reported since yesterday bringing the total from 2,299 to 2,317. Currently 2,208 of these deaths are confirmed and 109 are probable.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 went up from 8,183 to 8,281, of these 8,231 are confirmed and 50 are probably due to coronavirus. Across the Commonwealth, there are currently 1,304 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 220 of these patients are in the Central region.

The testing positivity rate remained stagnant at 7.3% today.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Friday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road Tuesday, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane Thursday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road

The event on Aug. 8 is for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The events on the Aug. 7, 11 and 13 are for people who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.