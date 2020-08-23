Coronavirus update: VDH reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths; percent positivity rate holds steady at 6.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, August 23.
- Virginia is recording an increase of 894 cases, bringing the total case count to 112,966.
- There were 24 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth, bringing the total to 2,467.
- More than 9,100 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19
- The percent positivity rate held steady at 6.5 percent.
Henrico County is seeking volunteers to help make and distribute coronavirus care kits.
Each kit includes:
- Three reusable face masks
- Hand sanitizer
- COVID-19 saftey information
They need volunteers to assemble the kits from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and to distribute them on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. You can register to volunteer online here.
Upcoming testing locations in our area:
Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)
- Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
- Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
- Rain or shine
Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)
- Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229
- Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM
- Rain or shine
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
All of the listed areas saw an increase of at least one reported case since yesterday, with the exception of Powhatan County. The localities with the highest increases were Chesterfield County with 38 new reported cases and Richmond with 40.
Henrico and Hanover County each had one new reported COVID-19 related death.
- Charles City County: 65 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,853 cases, 76 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 215 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 316 cases, 4 death
- City of Richmond: 3,588 cases, 43 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 262 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 179 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 741 cases, 34 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,294 cases, 189 deaths
- New Kent County: 140 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 178 cases, 4 deaths