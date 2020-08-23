Coronavirus update: VDH reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths; percent positivity rate holds steady at 6.5%

Medical personnel test four people in a van for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annadale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Coronavirus was testing available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, August 23.

Virginia is recording an increase of 894 cases, bringing the total case count to 112,966.

There were 24 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth, bringing the total to 2,467.

More than 9,100 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19

The percent positivity rate held steady at 6.5 percent.

Henrico County needs volunteers to make and distribute coronavirus care kits

Henrico County is seeking volunteers to help make and distribute coronavirus care kits.

Each kit includes:

Three reusable face masks

Hand sanitizer

COVID-19 saftey information

They need volunteers to assemble the kits from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and to distribute them on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. You can register to volunteer online here.

We need volunteers! Henrico County and @VDEM are looking for people to assemble and distribute COVID care kits.

Please help. Register below.



Assemble Aug. 24: https://t.co/UVQG3lRAjd

Distribute Aug. 27: https://t.co/qAFKXdCrNm

Upcoming testing locations in our area:

Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)

Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Rain or shine

Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229

Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM

Rain or shine

To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

All of the listed areas saw an increase of at least one reported case since yesterday, with the exception of Powhatan County. The localities with the highest increases were Chesterfield County with 38 new reported cases and Richmond with 40.

Henrico and Hanover County each had one new reported COVID-19 related death.