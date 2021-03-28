Coronavirus update: 3.5 million vaccine doses administered as positivity rate holds steady at 5.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 28:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 615,366.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,198. The state’s positivity rate remains at 5.7%.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,505,656 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 28.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 27.4%.
A total of 1,253,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 57,844 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,101 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,010 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 225 are in the ICU and 128 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 26, the college has reported:
- 53 active student cases and 15 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students is in isolation on campus.
- 16 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 26, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 19,699 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 445 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,271 cases, 393 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,518 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,314 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,487 cases, 76 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,623 cases, 242 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,963 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,306 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,247 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,987 cases, 568 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,380 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,767 cases, 11 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,212 cases, 23 deaths
