Coronavirus update: 3.5 million vaccine doses administered as positivity rate holds steady at 5.7%

Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami on Jan. 27, 2021.. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 28:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 615,366.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,198. The state’s positivity rate remains at 5.7%.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,505,656 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 28.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 27.4%.

A total of 1,253,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 57,844 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,101 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,010 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 225 are in the ICU and 128 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 26, the college has reported:

53 active student cases and 15 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students is in isolation on campus.

16 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 26, here is what the college has reported:

10 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

19,699 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia