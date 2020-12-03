Coronavirus Update: 34 new deaths, highest testing positivity rate in 6 months

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19 rest on a lab table at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. An influential scientific panel on Tuesday, Dec. 1, is set to tackle one of the most pressing questions in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic: When the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine become available, who should be at the front of the line for shots? (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is quickly approaching 250,000 total coronavirus cases even with cases trending downwards this week. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 2,023 new cases reported in the commonwealth today, bringing the case total up to 244,503.

The testing positivity rate is 8.8%, this is highest positivity rate since June 4. Throughout June the highest number of testing encounters in one day was just under 17,000. However, in the last 30 days there were four days where more than 30,000 tests were administered.

Deaths in Virginia increased by 34. There are now 4,147 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 3,798 of these are confirmed and 349 are probable.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are 1,853 patients currently battling COVID-19 in Virginia hospitals. Since the pandemic began there have been 24,782 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and discharged.

Right now without including surge ICU beds, Virginia hospitals are at 79% ICU capacity.

In his first press briefing since Thanksgiving, Gov. Ralph Northam did not announce any new business restrictions but instead outlined the state’s plan for distributing initial shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake estimated about 500,000 Virginians meet the criteria for the first phase of vaccinations. Meanwhile, the state is expecting to get just over 70,000 doses in its first shipment from Pfizer, which could come as early as mid December if the FDA approves.

“The companies are manufacturing these doses now as we speak, even before final approval, so that distribution can move quickly once that approval comes,” Gov. Northam said. “When our turn comes, my family and I will have no hesitancy about getting vaccinated and I strongly encourage every Virginian to get the vaccine. That is our only path to getting back to that near normal.”

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 2, the university has reported:

22 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 student in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:

101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that: