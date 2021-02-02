Coronavirus update: 43 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 2:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,740 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s health department also reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,517. The positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.5 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,673 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,473 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 493 are in the ICU and 304 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 873,468 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 2
More than 740,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 130,735 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.
On average 35,880 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 1, the college has reported:
- 36 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 27 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 1, here is what the college has reported:
- 103 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 208 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 345 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 19,449 cases, 206 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,074 cases, 31 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,781 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,676 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,942 cases, 132 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,510 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,050 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,905 cases, 101 deaths
- Henrico County: 18,784 cases, 345 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,073 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,346 cases, 7 deaths
