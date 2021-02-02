Coronavirus update: 43 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 2:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,740 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s health department also reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,517. The positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.5 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,673 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,473 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 493 are in the ICU and 304 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 873,468 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 2

More than 740,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 130,735 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 35,880 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 1, the college has reported:

36 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 1, here is what the college has reported:

103 current active COVID-19 cases

During the spring semester, 208 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.

