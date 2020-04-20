Coronavirus update: 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Haynesville Correctional Center

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Haynesville Correctional Center had 40 new coronavirus cases over the weekend — bringing the total to 46 confirmed positive.

Virginia Department of Corrections listed on their website that 45 offenders had tested positive — and one staff member.

Haynesville recorded only 6 cases on Friday.

Lisa Kinney, the Director of Communications at the Virginia Department of Corrections, said a number of Haynesville offenders were tested on Friday, including offenders showing no symptoms — but not all offenders at Haynesville.

A DOC source told 8News that Haynesville makes up for 32.3% of the Department of Corrections cases. The source also said that they are not providing N95 masks to correctional officers. When an inmate tests positive they are isolated, and nurses that are giving treatment are using the same PPE repeatedly as well as to treat non-COVID-19 diabetics.

There are now 139 confirmed positives across the prison system in Virginia.

“All the COVID positive offenders are isolated or ‘cohorted’ according to VDH and CDC guidelines. So, all COVID positive offenders are separated from those offenders who do not have COVID,” Kinney said.

