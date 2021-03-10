Coronavirus update: 5.7% positivity rate reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, March 10:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,246 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 589,275.

COVID-19 deaths in Virginia are experiencing a downward trend. The number of deaths reported in the state is 9.849.

The state’s positivity has also decreased slightly to 5.7%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,706 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,136 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 231 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,369,608 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 8.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 18%.

A total of 850,774 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 50,877 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Mar. 9, the college has reported:

41 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Mar. 8, here is what the college has reported:

1 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

14, 432 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia