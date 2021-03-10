Coronavirus update: 5.7% positivity rate reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, March 10:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,246 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 589,275.
COVID-19 deaths in Virginia are experiencing a downward trend. The number of deaths reported in the state is 9.849.
The state’s positivity has also decreased slightly to 5.7%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,706 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,136 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 231 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,369,608 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 8.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 18%.
A total of 850,774 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 50,877 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Mar. 9, the college has reported:
- 41 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Mar. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 14, 432 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 416 cases, 13 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,137 cases, 366 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,421 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,195 cases, 61 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,291 cases, 71 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,110 cases, 220 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,859 cases, 37 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,248 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,854 cases, 144 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,884 cases, 549 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,275 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,679 cases, 10 deaths
