Coronavirus update: 5.7% positivity rate reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, March 10:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,246 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 589,275.

COVID-19 deaths in Virginia are experiencing a downward trend. The number of deaths reported in the state is 9.849.

The state’s positivity has also decreased slightly to 5.7%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,706 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,136 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 231 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,369,608 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 8.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 18%.

A total of 850,774 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 50,877 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Mar. 9, the college has reported:

  • 41 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 4 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Mar. 8, here is what the college has reported:

  • 1 current active COVID-19 cases
  • February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
  • 14, 432 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 416 cases, 13 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 24,137 cases, 366 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,421 cases, 53 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,195 cases, 61 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 3,291 cases, 71 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 15,110 cases, 220 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,859 cases, 37 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,248 cases, 17 deaths
  • Hanover County: 6,854 cases, 144 deaths
  • Henrico County: 21,884 cases, 549 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,275 cases, 13 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,679 cases, 10 deaths

