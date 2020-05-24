Coronavirus update: 5,102 COVID-19 patients released from the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 24, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 35,749 cases of COVID-19 — 33,962 confirmed and 1,787 probable — Saturday. The death toll is now at 1,159.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported 5,102 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Charles City County : 27 cases, 1 death

: 27 cases, 1 death Chesterfield County : 1,193 cases, 29 deaths

: 1,193 cases, 29 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 83 cases, 8 deaths

: 83 cases, 8 deaths City of Hopewell : 67 cases, 0 deaths

: 67 cases, 0 deaths City of Petersburg : 87 cases, 2 deaths

: 87 cases, 2 deaths City of Richmond : 979 cases, 19 deaths

: 979 cases, 19 deaths Goochland County : 90 cases, 5 deaths

: 90 cases, 5 deaths Hanover County : 252 cases, 19 deaths

: 252 cases, 19 deaths Henrico County : 1,411 cases, 118 deaths

: 1,411 cases, 118 deaths New Kent County : 27 cases, 1 death

: 27 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 29 cases, 0 deaths

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

