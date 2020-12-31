Coronavirus update: 5,239 new COVID-19 cases reported on New Year’s Eve — highest single-day increase

FILE PHOTO: A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the last day of 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reported 5,239 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 349,584.

The number of deaths in Virginia has surpassed 5,000. The positivity rate is very high at 13.2 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,744 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 525 are in the ICU and 328 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 82 percent. Overall, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine plan has been fluid. At this time, less than one percent of Virginia’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Christy Gray, director of the Division of Immunization at the Virginia Department of Health, provided an update via tele-press briefing on Wednesday, saying health officials have been working to have a successful rollout.

CHESTERFIELD

Thursday, Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.

