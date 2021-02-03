Coronavirus update: 58 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 6:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,959 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s health department also reported 58 new COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,576. The positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.3 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,923 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,250 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 500 are in the ICU and 309 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 895,005 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 3.

More than 758,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 136,731 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 39,658 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 2, the college has reported:

40 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.

12 students are in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 1, here is what the college has reported:

103 current active COVID-19 cases

During the spring semester, 208 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Chesterfield County had the largest new increase in new cases of COVID-19 reporting 114 in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Henrico county which reported 102 new cases of the coronavirus.