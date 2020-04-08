Coronavirus update: 63 deaths in Virginia from COVID-19

Customers wear face masks as they line up to enter a supermarket keeping social distancing following the government’s measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long festival. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 8, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,333 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 563 people in the hospital and 63 deaths have been confirmed.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Coronavirus claims the lives of 32 people at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

In the past 24 hours, four more people have died at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico. The death toll there now stands at 32 — more than half of the deaths in Virginia from COVID-19.

Officials said that all residents and staff members have been tested for the virus. Right now, 84 residents have tested positive and are receiving treatment. 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

