Coronavirus update: 65 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chesterfield

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases everyday this week.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 172,372 cases. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,578 — that’s 39 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A model by the University of Virginia predicts that Virginia will see a surge in cases by Thanksgiving. According to the model, more than 200,000 people in the state will have coronavirus.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

26 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 5 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Chesterfield County saw the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia with 65 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Henrico County, which reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Richmond had the greatest number of new coronavirus deaths reported at seven, brining the total to 76 deaths.