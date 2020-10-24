Coronavirus update: 65 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chesterfield

Coronavirus

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases everyday this week.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 172,372 cases. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,578 — that’s 39 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A model by the University of Virginia predicts that Virginia will see a surge in cases by Thanksgiving. According to the model, more than 200,000 people in the state will have coronavirus.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

  • Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

  • 14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 2 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

  • 28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

  • 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTYSTAFF CASES STUDENT CASESDEATHS
Henrico County 171
Hanover County25
Richmond271
Chesterfield322
Petersburg5
Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Chesterfield County saw the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia with 65 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Henrico County, which reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Richmond had the greatest number of new coronavirus deaths reported at seven, brining the total to 76 deaths.

  • Charles City County: 99 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,934 cases, 102 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 300 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 500 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,235 cases, 76 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 505 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 324 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,591 cases, 42 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,136 cases, 229 deaths
  • New Kent County: 281 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 304 cases, 5 deaths
