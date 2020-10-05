Coronavirus update: 687 new COVID-19 cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, October 5.

Virginia’s positivity rate is experiencing an upward trend as the daily case county keeps increasing. The current 7-day positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. Last week the rate was a steady 4.5 percent.

In total, the state has experienced 1,062 COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have contributed to 22,352 cases in the state.

Currently, the Commonwealth has 152,557 cases and 3,276 deaths.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m..

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.. Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 2, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 2, here is what the college has reported:

20 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

50 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%

Local cases of COVID-19