Coronavirus update: 687 new COVID-19 cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, October 5.
Virginia’s positivity rate is experiencing an upward trend as the daily case county keeps increasing. The current 7-day positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. Last week the rate was a steady 4.5 percent.
In total, the state has experienced 1,062 COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have contributed to 22,352 cases in the state.
Currently, the Commonwealth has 152,557 cases and 3,276 deaths.
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.
RICHMOND
- Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m..
- Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 2, the college has reported:
- 24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 10 students are in isolation on campus.
- 19 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 2, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:
- 50 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local cases of COVID-19
- Charles City County: 86 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,180 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 268 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 419 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,775 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 421 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 285 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,372 cases, 39 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,593 cases, 219 deaths
- New Kent County: 217 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 238 cases, 5 deaths