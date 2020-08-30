Coronavirus update: 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Henrico; Virginia’s testing positivity rate rises to 7.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Virginia for Sunday, August 30.
The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning 938 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 119,747. The death toll continues to increase, the total deaths are now at 2,569.
The state’s positivity had a sharp increase overnight. Yesterday the rate was at 6.9 percent. Today it is 7.4 percent.
Global coronavirus cases top 25 million
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 28, the college has reported:
- 108 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 69 students are in isolation on campus
- 100 students are in quarantine on campus
As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
Nevada man may be first documented COVID reinfection case in US
Local cases of COVID-19
The largest increase of cases in Central Virginia was Henrico County, which reported 69 new cases since Saturday.
- Charles City County: 70 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,027 cases, 82 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 219 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 348 cases, 4 deaths
- City of Richmond: 3,879 cases, 47 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 286 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 219 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 787 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,579 cases, 192 deaths
- New Kent County: 150 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 187 cases, 4 deaths