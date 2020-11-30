Coronavirus update: 7-day daily average of new COVID-19 reported cases at 2,400

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab technician processes blood samples￼ from volunteers taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, USA. Britain said Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, it has secured 2 million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine developed by US firm Moderna, as the country aims to launch an inoculation program within days. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, FILE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, November 30.

Cases in Virginia have increased by 1,893 — bringing the state’s total to 237,835. The state health department also only reported four deaths. The current state positivity rate is 7.5 percent.

Compared to last week’s daily COVID-19 case count, cases are decreasing in the state. The 7-day moving average is 2,400.

Health officials are expecting to see a surge in coronavirus cases because of Thanksgiving celebrations. Last week, data analysts tracking COVID-19 data and advising Gov. Ralph Northam’s response to the pandemic said they could recommend a two-week shutdown to slow mitigation.

At a national level, cases are surging. In an effort to combat COVID-19 Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths. Since first emerging nearly a year ago in China, the virus has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 30, the university has reported:

12 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.



