Coronavirus update: 7 day positivity rate highest since September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  COVID-19 cases in Virginia are quickly increasing, with over 1,000 cases a day, every day, since late October.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 201,960 total COVID-19 cases — 183,454 confirmed and 18,506 probable. This is a jump of 1,161 new cases since Saturday.

In addition, 13,504 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 3,800 people have died from it.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 7 percent on Sunday, the highest it has been since September.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  
  • Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.  
  • Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.  

PETERSBURG

  • Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 12, the college has reported:

  • 30 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 6 student is in isolation on campus.
  • 21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 11, here is what the college has reported:

  • 53 total cases and 13 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

  • 25 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,603 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

  • Charles City County: 117 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 8,047 cases, 121 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 352 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 560cases, 8 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,963 cases, 78 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 593 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 368 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,969 cases, 48 deaths
  • Henrico County: 7,200 cases, 243 deaths
  • New Kent County: 330 cases, 4 death
  • Powhatan County: 357 cases, 6 deaths
