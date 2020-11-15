Coronavirus update: 7 day positivity rate highest since September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 cases in Virginia are quickly increasing, with over 1,000 cases a day, every day, since late October.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 201,960 total COVID-19 cases — 183,454 confirmed and 18,506 probable. This is a jump of 1,161 new cases since Saturday.

In addition, 13,504 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 3,800 people have died from it.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 7 percent on Sunday, the highest it has been since September.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

PETERSBURG

Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 12, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 11, here is what the college has reported:

53 total cases and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

25 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,603 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES