Coronavirus update: 7 day testing average decreases for 4th day in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, September 21.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 141,138 cases — 134,301 confirmed and 6,837 probable. This is an increase of 627 new reported cases since Friday. A total of 10,613 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,021 people have reportedly died because of it.

The current 7-day positivity rate across all health districts in the state decreased for the the fourth day in a row 5.7 percent — the lowest it has been since June.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 22 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-3501

Chesterfield

Beulah United Methodist Church

6930 Hopkins Road

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30

Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church

2950 Walmsley Blvd.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 29

Cornerstone Church

10551 Chalkley Road

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17 and 24

5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21 and 28

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 18, the college has reported:

41 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

17 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 18, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.3 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 18 shows that:

261 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,140 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.62%

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia