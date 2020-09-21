Coronavirus update: 7 day testing average decreases for 4th day in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, September 21.
According to the health department, Virginia now has 141,138 cases — 134,301 confirmed and 6,837 probable. This is an increase of 627 new reported cases since Friday. A total of 10,613 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,021 people have reportedly died because of it.
The current 7-day positivity rate across all health districts in the state decreased for the the fourth day in a row 5.7 percent — the lowest it has been since June.
Upcoming testing locations
Richmond
- Tuesday, September 22 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-3501
Chesterfield
Beulah United Methodist Church
- 6930 Hopkins Road
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30
Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church
- 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 15, 17, 22 and 29
Cornerstone Church
- 10551 Chalkley Road
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17 and 24
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21 and 28
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 18, the college has reported:
- 41 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 9 students are in isolation on campus.
- 17 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 18, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.3 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 18 shows that:
- 261 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,140 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.62%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,797 cases, 91 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 245 cases, 24 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 383 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,516 cases, 56 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 370 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 257 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,230 cases, 36 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,295 cases, 209 deaths
- New Kent County: 180 cases, 2 death
- Powhatan County: 214 cases, 5 deaths