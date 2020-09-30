Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average down 1% since last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday morning, the health department reported 148,271, 140,614 confirmed and 7,657 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,041 hospitalizations and 3,208 deaths.

The current state 7-day positivity rate went down by one percent since last week and is now at 4.5 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 2 — Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

Chesterfield

Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:

28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 29 shows that:

59 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,445 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.46%

Local coronavirus cases

Charles City County : 83 cases, 5 death

: 83 cases, 5 death Chesterfield County : 6,053 cases, 95 deaths

: 6,053 cases, 95 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 263 cases, 26 deaths

: 263 cases, 26 deaths City of Hopewell : 402 cases, 7 deaths

: 402 cases, 7 deaths City of Richmond : 4,674 cases, 61 deaths

: 4,674 cases, 61 deaths Dinwiddie County: 399 cases, 11 deaths

399 cases, 11 deaths Goochland County : 275 cases, 7 deaths

: 275 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 1,320 cases, 38 deaths

: 1,320 cases, 38 deaths Henrico County : 5,491 cases, 216 deaths

: 5,491 cases, 216 deaths New Kent County : 194 cases, 3 death

: 194 cases, 3 death Powhatan County: 230 cases, 5 deaths

