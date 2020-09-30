Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average down 1% since last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday morning, the health department reported 148,271, 140,614 confirmed and 7,657 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,041 hospitalizations and 3,208 deaths.
The current state 7-day positivity rate went down by one percent since last week and is now at 4.5 percent.
Upcoming testing locations
Richmond
- Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
- Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.
- Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
Chesterfield
- Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:
- 28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 18 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:
- 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 29 shows that:
- 59 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,445 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.46%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,053 cases, 95 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 263 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 402 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,674 cases, 61 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 399 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 275 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,320 cases, 38 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,491 cases, 216 deaths
- New Kent County: 194 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 230 cases, 5 deaths
LATEST HEADLINES:
- More EBT benefits going out in Virginia on Wednesday to help families of virtual learning students
- Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average down 1% since last week
- Popular YouTuber says he fired ‘warning shot’ after man showed up at his door in Arkansas
- Put on the spot over white supremacy, President Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand by’
- Kentucky AG asks for delay in release of Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings