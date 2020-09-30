Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average down 1% since last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday morning, the health department reported 148,271, 140,614 confirmed and 7,657 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,041 hospitalizations and 3,208 deaths.

The current state 7-day positivity rate went down by one percent since last week and is now at 4.5 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
  • Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

Chesterfield

  • Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:

  • 28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 6 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:

  • 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 29 shows that:

  • 59 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,445 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.46%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

  • Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,053 cases, 95 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 263 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 402 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,674 cases, 61 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 399 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 275 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,320 cases, 38 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,491 cases, 216 deaths
  • New Kent County: 194 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 230 cases, 5 deaths

