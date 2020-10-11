Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average drops 3rd day in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia with 811 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday.
The Virginia Department of Health now says there have been 158,716 cases across the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, 149,631 of these are confirmed.
The 7-day testing average has dropped for the third day in a row to 4.6 percent.
There are currently 3,358 deaths associated with the virus, 3,120 confirmed and 238 probable. Today there are 924 patients in the hospital battling the virus.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 9, the college has reported:
- 19 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 29 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 24 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.
- 0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 29 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,511 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Upcoming COVID-19 testing events
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 87 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,364 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 273 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 446 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,930 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 439 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 300 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,444 cases, 40 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,750 cases, 221 deaths
- New Kent County: 251 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 254 cases, 5 deaths