Coronavirus update: 7-day testing average drops 3rd day in a row

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia with 811 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday.

The Virginia Department of Health now says there have been 158,716 cases across the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, 149,631 of these are confirmed.

The 7-day testing average has dropped for the third day in a row to 4.6 percent.

There are currently 3,358 deaths associated with the virus, 3,120 confirmed and 238 probable. Today there are 924 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 9, the college has reported:

19 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:

24 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

29 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,511 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events

RICHMOND

Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Local coronavirus cases