Coronavirus update: 716 new cases reported statewide on Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 4, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 65,109 cases of COVID-19 — 62.400 confirmed and 2,709 probable — Saturday. The death toll is now at 1,849.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,700 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Holiday weekend carries COVID-19 concerns
ith the holiday weekend upon us the threat of COVID-19 is still a concern in our area — especially with this being the state’s first weekend in Phase Three.
“I do expect to see a little bit of an uptick,” said Henrico and Richmond Health Director Dr. Danny Avula. “But I hope that people will continue to do the things we need to do to keep this virus at bay.”
While the Fourth of July is normally a time to gather with family and friends during cookouts and other activities, this year Dr. Avula says we need to keep a limit on the total number of people gathering and also follow four key principals:
- Screen yourself for symptoms of the virus, and if you are experiencing them don’t risk exposing others
- Wash your hands frequently
- Keep your distance from others
- Wear a mask
Read the full story here.
Virginia reopens under Phase 3
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases near you:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 40 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 2,974 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 145 cases, 18 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 185 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 271 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,262 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 126 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 443 cases, 29 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,663 cases, 158 deaths
- New Kent County: 60 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 84 cases, 2 deaths