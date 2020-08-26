Coronavirus update: 73 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 26, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 115,458 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 821 cases since Tuesday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is at a plateau.

The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent for the third day in a row.

Currently, 9,326 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,515 people in the Commonwealth — that is 21 new reported deaths overnight.

There are now 811 reported coronavirus outbreaks in the commonwealth — 377 are in long term care facilities and 46 are in educational settings.

‘It’s all for the best’: Virginia State University’s decision to go fully virtual applauded

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 25, the college has reported:

  • 63 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 53 students are in isolation on campus
  • 85 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

  • 9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
  • 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Richmond had the most new cases of COVID-19 in Central Virginia with 73 new reported cases since yesterday. There was one new reported COVID-19 death in Henrico County.

  • Charles City County: 66 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 4,815 cases, 77 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 218 cases, 22 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 334 cases, 4 death
  • City of Richmond: 3,735 cases, 43 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 267 cases, 8 deaths
  • Goochland County: 212 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 757 cases, 34 deaths
  • Henrico County: 4,428 cases, 190 deaths
  • New Kent County: 145 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 181 cases, 4 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events