Coronavirus update: 73 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 26, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 115,458 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 821 cases since Tuesday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is at a plateau.

The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent for the third day in a row.

Currently, 9,326 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,515 people in the Commonwealth — that is 21 new reported deaths overnight.

There are now 811 reported coronavirus outbreaks in the commonwealth — 377 are in long term care facilities and 46 are in educational settings.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 25, the college has reported:

63 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of COVID-19.

53 students are in isolation on campus

85 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Richmond had the most new cases of COVID-19 in Central Virginia with 73 new reported cases since yesterday. There was one new reported COVID-19 death in Henrico County.