Coronavirus update: 73 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 26, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 115,458 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 821 cases since Tuesday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is at a plateau.
The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent for the third day in a row.
Currently, 9,326 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,515 people in the Commonwealth — that is 21 new reported deaths overnight.
There are now 811 reported coronavirus outbreaks in the commonwealth — 377 are in long term care facilities and 46 are in educational settings.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 25, the college has reported:
- 63 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 53 students are in isolation on campus
- 85 students are in quarantine on campus
University of Richmond
As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
Richmond had the most new cases of COVID-19 in Central Virginia with 73 new reported cases since yesterday. There was one new reported COVID-19 death in Henrico County.
- Charles City County: 66 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,815 cases, 77 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 218 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 334 cases, 4 death
- City of Richmond: 3,735 cases, 43 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 267 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 212 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 757 cases, 34 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,428 cases, 190 deaths
- New Kent County: 145 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 181 cases, 4 deaths