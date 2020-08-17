Coronavirus update: 734 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for August 17, 2020.

Since yesterday, Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 734, bringing the total number of cases to 107,421. A total number of 2,385 deaths have been reported in the Commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate is now at 7.0, as compared to last week when the positivity number fluctuated from 7.3 to 7.4.

COVIDWISE: How to use Virginia’s new contact-tracing app

Earlier this month, Virginia rolled out a new innovative phone app that helps users know if they’ve come in close contact with someone with the coronavirus.

Once someone downloads COVIDWISE, they’re able to quickly notify others or be notified when someone else with the app tests positive for the coronavirus.

With other countries finding success with similar tech, Virginia is taking a bet on a rapid way to trace the spread of the virus.

